Home Dancer: Shiamak's Davar's academy pulls off the synchronised act

Jacqueline Fernandez, the face of the online show, Home Dancer, was taken by surprise when a virtual flash mob appeared on the dance reality series. Choreographers and dancers from Shiamak's Davar's academy pulled off the synchronised act from their respective homes.

Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I was sipping on my evening coffee while I watched the troupe dance. I broke into a jig myself. It's a reminder to all the dancers within us that we can be anywhere and do anything and break into a happy dance. Disney + Hotstar's Home Dancer is an example that even the simplest things in life can bring out the creativity and fun in us."

Jacqueline, who has been promoting this show for quite some time, said in a media interaction, "I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar's unique dance competition, 'Home Dancer'. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul."

Actor Karan Wahi who is the host of the show, said, "While I have hosted iconic dance shows in the past, I'm extremely excited to host 'Home Dancer' because I haven't done anything like this before. We're all adjusting to spending a lot of time with family and doing domestic chores while we're stuck at home."

This is a wonderful opportunity for all the dance enthusiasts to showcase their talent merely by sitting at home. And credits must be given to the creators of the show who could pull this feat off.

To participate in the show, participants can login to the Disney+ Hotstar app, select the theme of the week and choose any one of the pre-loaded tracks to submit their respective 60-90-second dance videos on the microsite. Viewers will be given the chance to vote for the winners. Spanning a period of five weeks, there will be a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh up for grabs every week.

