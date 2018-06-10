Home deal for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone?

Dippy is busy reading scripts, say those close to her after Sapna Didi failed to take off but she is giving herself the much-needed break before starting off her superhero flick

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has apparently purchased two floors of the building he currently occupies with his parents in Khar. It turns out that the floors are being revamped. Dropping by frequently to oversee the work is a certain Deepika Padukone. Though their mid-November wedding rumours are gaining credence, the two prefer to be mum. Dippy is busy reading scripts, say those close to her after Sapna Didi failed to take off but she is giving herself the much-needed break before starting off her superhero flick.

