Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want to be shot at her Bandra home?

Kareena Kapoor Khan won't let the pandemic or her pregnancy affect her work. After wrapping up her portions in Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi, the actor has been busy shooting brand commercials at home. Now, it is heard that she is set to kick off the third season of What Women Want later this month.

While the podcast series was taped at Mehboob Studios over the past two years, the show's format will be changed considerably given the current restrictions. A source reveals, "Kareena will shoot for the show at her Bandra home. Her guests will either join in virtually or drop by at her home for the shoot, depending on the nature of the episode's theme and their availability. Her team is hoping to finalise the guest list by the end of next week." With the podcast focussing on women and their challenges, Kapoor intends to address the talking points of 2020 in the upcoming season.

