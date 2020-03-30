Honey Singh on biopic offers: Story yet to be written

Honey Singh doesn't bat an eyelid before admitting that life hasn't been the same for him since he admitted to battling bipolar disorder, years ago. "I have never hidden any part of my life from anyone," says the singer, who recently made his comeback with the song Loca. The "ups and downs", he says, have made his life "enjoyable".

"A lot of people have warmed up to me. There have been many calls from production houses that want to work with me to tell my story, and produce my biopic. I have had two proposals from international [production houses]. But, I'm not ready for that yet. I have a lot to achieve, and the rest of my story is left. I will make a film when that's complete."

Even as he took time off since 2017 to attend to his mental health, Singh says he continued to work on new music. "I have never been in rehab. I was undergoing treatment at home for two years, during which I wrote some songs. I am releasing them slowly, and there will be new music coming out soon, as well. I believe there is a good reason for me to have taken ill, and I am happy when I look back [at what I've been through]."

Be it before or after announcing his illness, Singh has repeatedly been criticised for his lyrics, with many terming them derogatory. However, the singer believes his words are only a reflection of the goings-on in society. "Alcohol is [available at] restaurants, clubs and pubs. There are liquor shops on the streets. When alcohol is a major part of our economy and society, why shouldn't I write about it?" questions the singer, adding that the youth and their lifestyle serve as fodder for his songs. "I have many friends who keep me updated with the current slang. Social media is also a big help in enabling me to know what people want to hear, and what they talk about."

