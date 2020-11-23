Honey Singh on his song First Kiss: I thought it would be sweet if a girl talks about it, instead of a guy

In stark contrast to the arguably aggressive lyrics that have become synonymous with his songs, Yo Yo Honey Singh's reaction to those chiding him for his choice of words is a "lot of love". "Millions of people love my songs. So, if lakhs of them don't, I prefer to [focus on the former]. I don't take criticism seriously. My lyrics are meant for entertainment alone," says Singh, who has often had to face legal hurdles for his "derogatory" words.

Whether or not his upcoming release, First kiss, will meet a similar fate will be decided tomorrow when the rapper unveils the song. "I have been working on a lot of ideas since a while and this song is a result of that. Everybody remembers their first kiss. So, I thought it would be sweet if a girl talks about it, instead of a guy. Girls will connect with this song. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics to make them relatable," says the rapper, who introduces a new-comer, Ipsitaa, with this release.

"Someone from my team sent across videos of her [rendering] two English songs. I felt her voice had a mature and professional texture. After a while, we reached out to her, and collaborated online."

The fame that he has received notwithstanding, the challenges that Singh has faced over his 15-year-long career could defeat the most determined. And just like he introduced a new form of music when he entered the scene in 2005, he says his recipe for success is to constantly create "something new".

"People may take time to adapt to it; they might like it, or dislike it. But the aim should be to create something that hasn't been made before. There are many young guys and girls in my team. I look forward to learning from them daily so that I can connect to them and flow with [changing] times."

