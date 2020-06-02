Hong Kong police ban Tiananmen vigil

People attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown in Beijing. File pic/AFP

Police on Monday rejected an application for an annual candlelight vigil marking the anniversary this week of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. It would be the first time in 30 years that the candlelight vigil is not held in Hong Kong.

The vigil marks the deadly military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989. The police, in a letter to organisers, said it would violate coronavirus physical distancing rules that ban gatherings of more than eight people.

Meanwhile, residents rushed to apply for passports that could allow them to move to the United Kingdom. Throngs of people lined up at DHL courier outlets across the city, many to send documents to the UK to apply for or renew what is known as a British National (Overseas) passport. People are worried about political and security issues in Hong Kong stemming from an upcoming national security law.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever