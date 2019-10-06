Hoop Tales: Bollywood stars shine at NSCI Dome on NBA night

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra and her cousin Parineeti Chopra were seen enjoying the NBA action from the premium courtside seats at the NSCI Dome on Saturday. Also present were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia and tennis ace Leander Paes with dad and Olympian Vece, right beside him. Priyanka later said that she was cheering for the Pacers. "I went to high school in Indianapolis so I'm a Pacers fan and I'm here to cheer for them," she said. Parineeti meanwhile, admitted that she was still getting a grip of things as this was her first time courtside. "This is my first ever basketball game so I'm still trying to get a hold of things," she said.

It's play-on despite blaring music

Most professional athletes prefer silence during indoor matches be it racquet sports, cue sports or any other indoor activity. However, it's just the opposite in the case of NBA matches. Hip hop and rap music blare through the loudspeakers even as match action is unfolding on the glazed court. One wonders how the players focus despite the loud distraction. But then, the NBA is the perfect amalgamation of sport and entertainment, so no one's complaining.

Dome echoes with "Larry, Larry" chants

NBA legend Larry Bird got the loudest cheer from the packed NSCI Dome here on Saturday as he was introduced mid-match. The announcer first introduced German NBA legend Detlef Schrempf, a three-time NBA All Star and the first German to make it to the NBA Finals. The crowd acknowledged the German with a moderate cheer.

But when Bird's name was announced, the crowd went berserk, with screams of "Larry, Larry" echoing across the Dome even as the three-time NBA champion, 12-time NBA All Star and two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player simply gave a modest wave in acknowledgement.

