Hop around the best

The hip-hop movement in India has been growing over the years. And so, it's about time the genre reaches more areas other than metro cities. Starting this week, a four-day session called School of Shuffle put together by Breezer Vivid Shuffle (BVS), India's first hip-hop league, will comprise workshops that tap into dance, music and art, conducted by industry experts. While the larger league is aimed at giving artistes a platform to showcase their talent across breaking, popping, rap, graffiti, and a hip-hop showcase, through video submissions and live online battles, School of Shuffle is their learning arm and all sessions will be streamed on Zoom.

There are two workshops in each category: the dance ones will be conducted by Sambo Mukherjee, who has previously performed at Juste Debout in Paris, and Himanshu Dulani, a choreographer with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube; Stunnah Beatz, who has produced tracks for Divine and Naezy, and beatboxer Yung Raj, will helm the music section; on the other hand, those inclined towards art can attend a session by Zake, on creating album art for musicians, and Nishant Fogaat's shoe customisation workshop. Fogaat is one of the most sought-after designers for shoe customization and will be tuning in from Japan for the event.



Himanshu Dulani and Zake

"Traditionally we've always been a dance festival but now we wanted to delve into other areas, too. We've always been active digitally and have had an interactive audience. We believe the future is digital and so it was important to have this platform this year," Sukriti Chopra, festival director, BVS, shares. The workshops are open to only those above 18 years of age but people can tune in from anywhere across the country.

"Pop culture in India is evolving by the minute. Initially, when COVID-19 surfaced, nothing was happening but now we're seeing communities adapt and evolve. People are also looking for edutainment," Chopra says, adding that we can expect two more additions to School of Shuffle in mid-December and mid-January.

On November 19 to 22

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199 per session

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news