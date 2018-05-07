Hope Aur Hum music composer Rupert Fernandes: The guitar is versatile

Making his film debut with Hope Aur Hum, Rupert Fernandes discusses composing the soundtrack with a single instrument



Rupert Fernandes

While most musicians play safe while debuting as composers in Bollywood, Rupert Fernandes has set an example by composing the soundtrack and background score of Naseeruddin Shah's Hope Aur Hum with just one instrument - the guitar. "When I watched the film, I realised that it has a personal touch and the message was powerful. I decided to interpret background score as well as the songs through the guitar," says Fernandes.



Shah in a still from the film

The composer created thuds and noises accompanying music with an acoustic guitar. The "versatile instrument", he says, can "produce a myriad of sounds. For instance, for the title song, I managed to coax out a kick drum sound by thumping the lower part of the guitar. The song has a dance feel, so I had to come up with some unconventional ideas to execute it on one instrument. With the right mixing and processing, you can achieve what you conceive," says Fernandes. He is happy that he received a thumbs up from Shah. "I'm a fan of his acting. He complimented me on the music and its uniqueness. Coming from him, it meant a lot."

