'Hope my next coronavirus test is negative. Waiting to go home' - Kanika Kapoor's emotional post

Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for Coronavirus for the fourth consecutive time, is missing her family. Needless to say, the singer's health has caused considerable concern to her family. The Bollywood singer took to Instagram on Sunday night to pen an emotional post.

Kanika shared a picture which had a quote that read - Life teaches us to make good use of time, while time teaches us the value of life. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption: Going off to bed. Sending you all loving vibes. Stay safe you guys. Thank you for your concern but I am not in the ICU. I am fine. I hope my next test is negative. Waiting to go home to my kids and family…miss them!"

Kanika, who was hospitalized on March 20 after she tested positive for Coronavirus, had returned from London on March 9 and then travelled to Kanpur and Lucknow and during her stay, she developed cough and fever.

After she tested positive, she was slammed by the media for attending parties and spreading the virus though none of those who came into contact with her tested positive.

Kanika, who is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), was also criticized by the hospital administration for her 'starry behaviour'.

Meanwhile, one of her family member who did not wish to be named, said, "We are now worried over the test reports. It seems that Kanika is not responding to treatment and in this lockdown, we cannot even airlift her for advanced treatment. We can only pray for her recovery."

Doctors at the SGPGIMS, however, said that the singer's condition was stable.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS