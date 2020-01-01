Yearly Horoscope: How will the stars align for you in 2020?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

You could achieve something big

Aries

March 20 - April 19

According to Ganesha, you may be heading towards something big this year. This is because of the debilitated Jupiter along with Saturn and Mercury, which are in the last of the earth sign, Capricorn, and positioned in the tenth house. This alignment means that you will achieve something huge, especially on the occupational front. But this also implies that constant hard work and perseverance are a must to get to a place where you can benefit from all these planets and their placements. Another factor that may play a significant role is patience and keeping a tab on your temperament. A strong desire, along with good composure, can help you achieve all that you desire. It is also essential to conduct your tasks ethically and morally to gain more out of life because success is not just about earning money. This year may turn out to be fruitful in terms of love. You may be eager to strike a relationship with someone who might be inspiring for you. You may also fall for someone who genuinely appreciates you too.

Advice for the year: On the whole, you will witness many gains. Ganesha advises you to make the most of this phase.

Do not commit to anything huge

Taurus

April 19 - May 20

Saturn seems to be housed in its sign, which is Capricorn. While Jupiter and Mercury appear to be a little weak in the ninth position, there is nothing to worry about. On the contrary, the positioning of the planets seems to be favouring you as they are seen to be progressing rapidly. If you put your heart into work and strive to achieve your goals, you might see some radical changes take place. Travelling is on the cards; you may have to visit a religious place. This could help you come closer to God and rethink some important aspects that may offer you a fresh perspective. Since you seem to be occupied with your thoughts, a simple getaway will help you unwind and relax. Your work might take priority, but remember that rest is as important. Since travel is on the cards anyway, according to Ganesha, try going to a place that is green and offers clean, fresh air. Your decision-making skills will be tested. Try not to commit to anything important. Stick to comfortable decisions for the time being, the sort that won't lead to a negative impact.

Advice for the year: With a little hard work, this is a year when you can achieve almost anything.

Embrace meditation and yoga

Gemini

May 20 - June 20

As per Ganesha, starting March 23, Saturn will move through the ninth position. In this period, you shall find peace of mind and satisfaction. All the efforts you have been putting in from the start of the year will reap benefits. After all, hard work always pays off. Your spiritual inclination is about to get deeper. Ganesha says a little meditation and exercise will help you go a long way. Besides, yoga can also ease several health issues. As Jupiter starts moving through the eighth house, it shall positively affect the second house too. This year, you will see an inflow of wealth. Although you may remain financially healthy, avoid taking any sort of loans. From mid-May till mid-September, as Jupiter turns retrograde, avoid making any financial plans and postpone all investments. As Jupiter is in a weak position from mid-May, family issues might crop up. Don't take them lightly. Try responding to situations tactfully with care and kindness.

Advice for the year: Strike a balance between mental calm and working honestly and hard.

Use will power to surmount challenges

Cancer

June 20 - July 22

As Saturn and a weak Jupiter, along with Mercury, are positioned in the seventh house, your life may seen important changes. As the three major planets move together, they seem to bring with challenges. You will constantly be reminded of the ground reality. Stay rooted. As newer challenges come your way, take them in your stride. No matter how much of a struggle it may seem, convince yourself that you can achieve what you want. Will power and determination are a must if you want to get past this phase, predicts Ganesha. You will also have to start making progress towards strengthening your self-esteem. Your values matter the most to you. It is what keeps you grounded. Stick to what you believe in and hold your head high. From the May 11 onwards, Saturn will go back to Aquarius. This retrogression might prove to be quite challenging for you. At work, you might find yourself burdened with lots of work and pressure, but there is nothing that a little patience and hard-work cannot solve. And if you find yourself, take the help of a senior or colleague.

Advice for the year: New challenges may take you by surprise; however, be patient.

Year to pop the question

Leo

July 22 - August 22

At the beginning of the year, the king of the zodiac, the Sun, seems to be ruling your sign. The union of significant planets is seen to be positioned in the sixth house. This means that major changes can be expected. But, along with changes, come newer challenges. These will either be on financial or professional. But what's important to remember is that nothing is lost. Keep calm and try not stressing over the little things. A peaceful mind will help you fight through this stage. But for that, you need to accept your limitations and strive to better yourself. According to Ganesha, the year seems to be a good one for you, and there is nothing major you need to worry about. As per the analysis of your horoscope, March 5 onwards, you may face some issues regarding a property. Ignore any property deal that comes your way during this phase. From mid-April onwards, things will start to settle down. Also, in this phase, you will be able to close all remaining real estate deals and solve issues surrounding them.

Advice for the year: If you've been thinking of taking your relationship to the next level, this year will prove fruitful. Go ahead and pop the question, urges Ganesha.

Profitable year for businesspersons

Virgo

August 22 - September 22

The year holds some good news for you. A major development is predicted as far as your personality goes. Ganesha says that progressive forces are working their charm and can keep you on your toes. As Mercury enters Gemini from mid-May, career-oriented and business people can look forward to a gainful time. Make good use of this phase to enhance your prospects. Women and men involved in business will gain the most since good profits seem to come their way at the beginning of the year. Although little changes, like lowering the margin, might be necessary, in the end, the product or the service they sell will stand out in the market. They will be able to give their competition a tough fight. New deals and ventures will gain momentum. This seems like a golden time to shine. If you start voicing your opinion and share ideas, you will leave people at work impressed. You might also be able to get an unexpected raise. But whatever you plan, put it all out in the first half of the year.

Advice for the year: You are advised to keep your expenditure under control. Spend, but judiciously.

Get ready to ride train of success

Libra

September 22 - October 23

The presence of major planets — Jupiter, Mercury and Saturn — in the fourth house denote that a major change is in the offing. So, get ready to ride the train of success. According to the Libra horoscope, what you have dreamt of stands a chance to come true. Your hard work and talent will take you places, so don't forget the importance of perseverance. Financially, things will start looking good. You will experience a leap in your career. Because Saturn is placed in the tenth house and has a significant influence on your sun sign, you may face a few challenges this year, says Ganesha. After all, no pain, no gain, right? These challenges will only hone your personality and prepare you for a better life ahead. The phase will help you push yourself harder. The tougher you are, the easier the journey will be. All you need to do is to stay positive.

Advice for the year: The natives of Libra are advised to avoid taking big decisions about buying and selling property. Things will begin to look up post-August 2020.

Be cautious in day to day affairs

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The year will begin on a good note. The ruling planet of your sign — Mars — is in a position that yields progressive occupational and financial growth to those who belong to the sign. We all yearn for financial growth to sustain the challenges of life, but you won't need to worry on this front. Here, two important planets — Saturn and Jupiter, along with Mercury — align with the earth sign of Capricorn. Saturn is an individual planet, and because it's in the ninth house, it indicates fortune. Thus, Lady Luck is sure to shine on those who work hard. The positioning of Saturn also means that you must be extremely cautious in day to day affairs, even with simple thing like crossing the road safely. While on the other hand, Jupiter keeps transitioning in Capricorn for the better part of the year and will therefore continue to protect your interests. A business trip is indicated for sales executives. The movement of Saturn and Jupiter will be beneficial for you. The first two months of the year seem to be productive and indicate progress. The occupational may lose a bit of steam mid-February but do not lose hope. Working continuously will yield desired results.

Advice for the year: Preserve peace and warmth in your family. Maintaining a calm composure will also help you deal with stressful situations.

Expect increase in liquid cash

Sagittarius

November 21 - December 21

According to Ganesha, the positioning of the planets at the beginning of the year play a vital role. Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury enter Capricorn. However, Jupiter weakens as it enters Capricorn at the beginning of the year. All the planets are in the second house of the sign, and the second house is linked with finances and relationships. The presence of Saturn here means the arrival of wisdom and peace in an individual's life. Since the planets are in the second house pertaining to finances, Saturn allows a person to use his or her wisdom in financial dealings. You are likely to see an increase in liquid cash. And so, you will be able to save more money than usual. This year, pay due heed to your family and matters concerning it, advises Ganesha. Increasing the time, resources and attention towards your relationship will prove beneficial. The weakened Jupiter at this stage has an eye over the sixth and 10th house of the sign. Jupiter's influence over the 10th house is directly linked to the prosperity on the work front.

Advice for the year: You are more than likely to witness new beginnings, supportive partners and great passion. Ganesha urges you to count your blessings.

Expand your social circle

Capricorn

December 21 - January 19

At the start of the year, the ruler of your sign — Saturn — seems to be aligned with Mercury and a weak Jupiter. They all get together in the first house of your sign. The positioning of the two planets is in your favour and indicate higher growth. Your patience will receive a fillip, and you are likely to mingle in a social circle that you didn't feel comfortable with earlier. It is an ideal time to push your limits and go out and achieve your professional and financial goals. If you were planning to invest, now is the time. But for all of this to happen, you would need to work very hard, and consistently. If you are a professional, you are likely to receive a promotion or hefty bonus provided you deliver the results. Ganesha says changing your current job profile or project is not advisable at the moment. Improve your efficiency to achieve desired success. Along with your career, take care of your well being too.

Advice for the year: It will be best to accept new challenges and face them with dignity.

Keep a check on expenses

Aquarius

January 19 - February 18

As per Ganesha's reading, this year seems to be filled with adventure. The ruler of your sign, Saturn, rules Capricorn along with Jupiter and Mercury in the 12th house of your sign. This positioning is predicted to be a tricky one for your sign. It can either bring extreme happiness or severe challenges your way. You may be under pressure on the professional or financial front, and your progress may be slower than expected. Keep an effective check on your personal as well as miscellaneous expenses so that your budget doesn't go for a toss. Also, taking up risky investments is not ideal during this period. From March 23, Saturn enters Aquarius, indicating that an uncomfortable situation may finally come to an end. Your increased cash inflow may trigger your instincts to make a well-calculated move in business. Venus enters Gemini through the fifth house. The fifth house is directly connected to financial gains and progress on the career front. Due to this positioning and planetary movement, financial gains add more to the power of your already strong professional and financial position.

Advice for the year: You may find more ways than usual to make money and spend, both. However, don't let luxury cloud your judgment.

It's the year for a new relationship

Pisces

February 18 - March 20

This year, your success depends entirely on the movement of the planets. It is predicted that the movement of Mercury and Capricorn at the beginning of the year indicates that you will receive greater monetary gains. Of course, you need to promptly respond to opportunities that come your way with regards to finance or career. A miss may not be in your best interest and can lead to unexpected loss. It is predicted that you may develop a new relationship this year. And you are likely to see your financial and professional interests get a boost thanks to this new relationship. It's not a year of major expenditures. You are likely to save money for the future. On March 23, Saturn enters Aquarius through the 12th house of your sign. This indicates upcoming expenses. Thus, it is advisable to plan your expenses well in advance to avoid over-expenditure. Keep from using your savings and aim to save more.

Advice for the year: It will help to be open to advice and not quit a situation mid-way.

