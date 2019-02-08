Horrific!: 5-year-old girl burnt with candle by her mother and aunt

crime

The duo apparently wanted to discipline the child. The women were arrested after the child's father complained to the police

Representational Images

Police on Thursday arrested two women, for scalding a five-year-old girl with a candle. The women held are the mother and aunt of the victim. The duo apparently wanted to discipline the child. The women were arrested after the child's father complained to the police.

Dhanjay Yadav, victim's father said: 'My daughter was being mischievous, and so my wife and her sister scalded her with a candle.

Satish Gaikwad, a senior inspector said: 'The victim had 19-20 burn marks. The accused said that the child does not help her mother and keeps messing around. Both of them have been arrested. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever