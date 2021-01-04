Horse racing: Forest Flame bags Indian 1000 Guineas

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Forest Flame trained by Suleiman S Attaollahi won the Grade 1, the Gool & Soli Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the Mumbai racing season 2020-21 which is presently being conducted at the Pune racecourse.

Bred at the Poonawalla stud farm, the Leitir Mor—Memoray Bay four-year-old filly was ridden to victory by P Trevor.

