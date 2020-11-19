Search

Horse racing in Pune may begin on November 27

Updated: 19 November, 2020 07:43 IST | Prakash Gosavi | Mumbai

Confirming that the race club has received racing licence, Poonawalla expressed hope that permission to conduct "racing without the crowds."

This picture has been used for representational purposes
Zavaray Poonawalla, chairman of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC), has expressed hopes that horse racing can get underway at Pune next week.

Confirming that the race club has received racing licence, Poonawalla expressed hope that permission to conduct "racing without the crowds." If the approval comes, they will be looking to slate Friday and Sunday (November 27 and 29) as the first two days of the season.

