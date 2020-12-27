Horse racing: Market King for Bangalore Turf Club Trophy

The Shiraz Sunderji-trained Market King is tipped for the Bangalee Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of Sunday's seven-race card. The three-year-old, who has been runner up in all his three outings so far, will now sport blinkers for the first time, and this is expected to correct his tendency of veering out, which he exhibited when losing to Birkin Blower on this track a fortnight back.

First race at 1.45 pm.

Selections:

Vijays Pride Plate - Div II (Class IV; 1000m)

Menilly 1, Turmeric Tower 2, Falconette 3.

M H Ahmedbhoy Trophy (Class II; 2000m)

Golden Era 1, Gloriosus 2.

Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Market King 1, Smokin' Hot 2, Isle Of Skye 3.

Siachen Plate (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Speed Air 1, Sandman 2, Belenus 3.

M M T Pandole Plate (For 5y&o, class III; 1200m)

Barack 1, Pokerface 2, Sharareh 3.

Mrs Patmore Plate (For 4y&o, class V; 1600m)

Principessa 1, Miss Scarlett 2, Brianna 3.

Vijays Pride Plate - Div I (Class IV; 1000m)

Godsword 1, Enlightened 2, Exotic Queen 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Agrami (5-12) & Arrecife (6-2)

Today's pools

Jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7

Treble pool: I - 2,3,4; II - 5,6,7

Tanala pool: All races

