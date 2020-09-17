Hostages 2: Divya Dutta, Dino Morea and Shweta Basu reveal their best moments

Hotstar Specials latest crime-thriller Hostages 2 has been garnering immense love from viewers and the industry alike. As the plan of killing CM Handa (Dalip Tahil) in Season 1 goes awry, audiences are left guessing about Prithvi Singh's (Ronit Bose Roy) 's next move. As the story in season 2 picks up steam, it introduces a whole new set of characters, each with their own agenda and complicated reason for being involved in the murky situation surrounding CM Handa's kidnapping. The show stars Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dalip Tahil and Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles. Hostages 2 has managed to make its mark in the top trending content in the digital space.

Hostages 2 comes with double entertainment and thrill that intrigues the viewers and keeps them on the edge of the seat throughout the show. The stellar star cast Divya Dutta, Dino Morea and Shweta Basu Prasad from Hostages 2 reveal their best moments from the show to make you tune in to the show immediately.

Talking about her best scene from the series Divya Dutta said, "The final face-off of my character, Ayesha Khan with Prithvi Singh (Ronit Roy) is definitely my favourite. That is a very important moment from a negotiator's perspective because we were constantly in touch throughout the season talking on the phone without knowing who the actual person is behind the receiver. So when we finally meet, the scene has so many layers to it because we are saying something, and gauging something else. It is a multilayer scene and Ronit is such a fabulous actor, that I loved doing that scene with him. This extremely dramatic scene comes during the pre-climax and adds a lot to the tension in the series as well as the equation of Prithvi and Aayesha and hence I feel it's a brilliant one."

Talking about his best scene from the series Dino Morea said, "A lot of my scenes have been meticulously constructed but my personal favourite is when my character Ranbir has a final face-off with Prithvi (Ronit Roy). The intensity of the moment, where they both come from different stories and are negative in a way come together, culminates to the final climax and is very special to me. When two tough guys come face to face, a lot goes down and the entire show comes to a crescendo at that moment."

Talking about her best scene from the series, Shweta Basu Prasad said, "As an actor, the entire shooting experience and series was special, but when I binge-watched the season, as an audience I really loved the scene between Handa and Sabha. CM Handa is Sabha's father, though he hasn't even been there with her; he is her biological father. There is something innately human about that scene, even though it is slightly awkward. What I liked the most about Hostages is that everybody is a hostage of a situation, at the end of the day it's a story of a family and how they overcome this situation."

Having reneged on his deal to kill Chief Minister Handa, Prithvi Singh now plans to transport the CM out of the country. A turn of events takes place resulting in a firefight that attracts the attention of the police leading to Prithvi and his group being trapped in an abandoned house surrounded by the entire task force including his successor Dutt and negotiator Ayesha. Dutt wants to raid the house and get the hostages out while Ayesha wants to negotiate with the hostiles to ensure the safety of the hostages. Meanwhile, Prithvi's new plan is to get his wife Sabha's bone marrow transplant operation inside the abandoned building and somehow escape through the sewers. But all roads lead to an explosive climax where, in a race against time, sacrifices are made to uncover the truth and Prithvi is forced to make hard choices to save his family.

Catch Hostages 2 streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP to experience more crime, thrill and drama.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news