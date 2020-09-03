Search

Hostages 2 Trailer: The second season looks darker and grittier

Published: 03 September, 2020 19:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra returns with the second season of Hostages and this time, the stakes are higher and the world is darker.

A still from the upcoming series, Hostages 2, Picture Courtesy: YouTube
A still from the upcoming series, Hostages 2, Picture Courtesy: YouTube

National award winner Sudhir Mishra returns as the series director and Sachin Mamta Krishan joins the show as the director of Hostages 2, starring Ronit Bose Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, and Shibani Dandekar in crucial roles. Morea will be playing the role of the antagonist.

If you observe the trailer that has just dropped in, the stakes are higher and the world is darker, have a look at the trailer right here:

Season 2 explores a darker and grittier storyline than before; to launch on September 9, 2020 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai- says the tagline. Let's see how it all unfolds and culminates this time around.

