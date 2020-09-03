Hostages 2 Trailer: The second season looks darker and grittier

National award winner Sudhir Mishra returns as the series director and Sachin Mamta Krishan joins the show as the director of Hostages 2, starring Ronit Bose Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, and Shibani Dandekar in crucial roles. Morea will be playing the role of the antagonist.

If you observe the trailer that has just dropped in, the stakes are higher and the world is darker, have a look at the trailer right here:

Season 2 explores a darker and grittier storyline than before; to launch on September 9, 2020 only on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai- says the tagline. Let's see how it all unfolds and culminates this time around.

