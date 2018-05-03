Hotel manager arrested for raping 22-year-old woman guest in Gurgaon

Police said that the incident occurred in Emaar Residency in Gurgaon where the woman and her husband were staying for the past month

Gurgaon police arrested a hotel manager for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman guest at a hotel in Sector 45 in Gurgaon, an officer said on Thursday. The manager, Raghav, works with a network of budget hotel rooms.



Police said the incident occurred in Emaar Residency where the woman and her husband were staying for the past month. The accused works as a demand manager in the hotel. "The victim in her complaint to police said that Raghav told her they would have shift rooms on Sunday. She asked him to wait until her husband returned from work", said a senior police officer.



The woman said in her complaint that she was not keeping well and suddenly lost consciousness. "At around 11.45 pm Raghav barged into her room. When she regained her senses, she realised she had been raped. She called Raghav who admitted to his crime when she threatened to approach police", the officer said.



The couple later filed a rape complaint following which the accused was registered, he said. In a statement OYO, a network of budget hotels, said, "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident at Emaar Residency and will continue to extend our full support to police in the probe, along with the owner of the hotel. "As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question", it said. It also claimed that Emaar Residency wasn't a OYO owned hotel rather a partner on franchise model.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

