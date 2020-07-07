Hours before marriage, woman stabbed to death at beauty parlour

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death at a beauty parlour in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, barely hours before her wedding on Sunday

The victim had gone to the parlour with her sister. A man carrying a knife entered the parlour and stabbed the victim in the neck. Later, the accused fled from the spot, and manhunt was launched for him as investigators have got some clues, said senior police official Gaurav Tiwari.

“The victim and her sister were at the beauty parlour when a man entered and stabbed her in the neck and fled. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival,” Tiwari said.

The woman and her family are from Shajapur and she was to get married on Sunday evening to a man from Nagda. It was the victim’s second marriage.

