Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar leaves us amused with the Shaitaan Ka Saala song

Finally, Akshay Kumar returns to the genre of slapstick comedy after years of serving the nation with his celluloid patriotic avatar. The film in question is the much-anticipated Housefull 4, and the second song from the film, Shaitaan Ka Saala, is out now. Take a look:

Filmmakers and music directors usually peep into the old classics of Hindi Cinema for inspiration, but Housefull 4 gazes at Tony Montana's song and creates a hilarious remake out of it. Kumar, who has been described as the 14th century Raavan, appears to be in his elements and is surely likely to chuckle you up. What caught our attention was the grandeur on display, the film has been lusciously shot and producer Sajid Nadiadwala seems to have gone all out of his way to give the comedy a rich and grand feel.

Hailed as India's maiden reincarnation comedy, Housefull 4 is one of the most keenly awaited films of the year that opens in the cinemas on October 25, on the occasion of Diwali. Will the film be able to taste the same success as the first three films of the franchise? Could this emerge as Akshay Kumar's biggest hit? We will figure out in 18 days! Till then, enjoy the song.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates