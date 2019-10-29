Housefull 4 box office day 4: Akshay Kumar film earns Rs 34.56 crore

The fourth instalment in the Housefull franchise opened to the highest numbers as compared to the last three instalments. Starring an ensemble cast, Housefull 4 stands at a total of Rs 87.78 crore in four days.

With pre-Diwali and post-Diwali holidays, this celebratory week has definitely worked in favour of Housefull 4. On Monday, the reincarnation comedy collected Rs 34.56 crore at the box office. The main test of the film begins from Tuesday onwards, as the vacation ends for most officegoers.

Giving an update about Monday's collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to reveal its box office figures. "#HouseFull4 sets the BO on fire on Day 4 [Mon]... National holiday, expectedly, gave biz big push... Tue-Thu biz is extremely crucial for strong Week 1 total... Fri 19.08 cr, Sat 18.81 cr, Sun 15.33 cr, Mon 34.56 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 87.78 cr. #India biz," wrote Adarsh.

Housefull 4 is a light-hearted entertaining film for the viewers. Although the movie has been panned by the film critics, the ticket registers have been ringing with great numbers.

Housefull 4, which is a reincarnation comedy, stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles. Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The film released on October 25, 2019.

