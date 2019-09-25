Housefull 4 posters: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol's first looks out!

The makers of Housefull 4 have just dropped some posters from the film. The first poster stars Akshay Kumar in two avatars - one from 1419 and the other from 2019.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the posters and wrote, "Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September."

Housefull 4 is a comedy revolving around reincarnation. The first poster features Akshay Kumar as a maharaja from 1419 named Rajkumar Bala, while the second poster involves both the Akshay of 1419 and one from 2019 named Harry from London.

The comedy, also featuring Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh, has two plotlines - one part follows the characters' lives in the present day, and another portion is set 500 years ago.

The next posters have also been released, which feature Riteish Deshmukh as Roy and Bangdu Maharaj. Clearly, Riteish too has two avatars, one from 1419 and another from the present time. Ritesh shared the posters on Instagram and wrote: "Ek sikke ke do pehlu, Roy aur Bangdu Maharaj! Kya modh legi inki kahani janiye #Housefull4 Trailer mein, 27th September ko!"

The first poster stars Riteish as a dancer from the past, while the second poster has the actor in a modern look. The posters released so far have made us more curious than ever about the movie!

The third set of posters are those of Bobby Deol, who plays Dharamputra, a warrior, and a barber, Max. Bobby Deol shared the posters on Instagram and wrote, "Ek taraf hai jaanbaaz Yoddha âÂÂ, Dharamputra aur doosri taraf, hair salon ka barber, Max."

The first poster shows Bobby Deol in all his glory as a brave warrior, while the next one shows the brave warrior holding on to modern Bobby's (Max) collar through a portrait! Well, we sure can't wait to see what Housefull 4 has in store for us!

Housefull 4 is all set to hit theatres across India on October 26, 2019.

