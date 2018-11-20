Housefull 4 team poses for a happy picture post wrap!

bollywood

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release around Diwali, 2019

Housefull 4 team/picture courtesy:Akshay Kumar's social Instagram account

After intriguing the audience with the interesting schedules in London, Rajasthan and Mumbai the team of Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 4' has wrapped the film shoot. The cast and crew of the film came together for a happy picture after the wrap.

One of the most popular comedy franchises of Bollywood, Housefull 4 has been creating immense anticipation amongst the audience ever since its announcement. The fourth instalment which is based on reincarnation has been shot across the cities of London, Rajasthan, and Mumbai and has finally wrapped the schedules.

Announcing Akshay Kumar the wrap of the film with a picture, Akshay Kumar shared on social media, "While we have called it a 'wrap’ for #Housefull4, the fun never ends.. See you all in 2019! @Riteishd @kritisanon @kriti_official @thedeol @hegdepooja @RanaDaggubati @ChunkyThePanday @farhad_samji #SajidNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala"

Housefull 4 stars an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde amongst others. Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani, and Rana Daggubati are also a part of the House.

Revolving around the theme of reincarnation, the film follows a non-linear narrative and all the flashback sequences have been shot in Rajasthan. A lavishly mounted set was built in Mumbai for the finale.

