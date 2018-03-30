How 21 days challenge helps to be healthy?

It is a great tool to try out for shorter period of 3 weeks especially if you are so much worried about your on-going weight gain

The 21 days challenge started by Les Mills advocates eating a variety of meat, chicken and fish in your diet as a great source of protein. It is still a restricted dietary programme which will certainly help you shedding few pounds by following a controlled diet plan. It is a great tool to try out for shorter period of 3 weeks especially if you are so much worried about your on-going weight gain.

Is this healthy?

Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre says, "In my personal opinion, diet must be tailor made for any person keeping in mind their health issues. However, it is certainly a good tool for a common man to help manage their weight coupled with few endurance and strength training. Although the recent studies does not reject fully the consumption of saturated fats from red meats, it has always been proven that a wholesome plant based diet is far superior to an animal based diet. Since health is a relative terminology, I do believe that a diet rich in whole grains, nuts and lentils, vegetables, fruits and superfoods can ensure similar weight loss on a slightly healthier way without going through the consequences of consuming red meats and other saturated fat especially among the India population who are genetically predisposed to cardio vascular diseases arising from the harmful variants of lipids."

Eating in moderation as the 21 days challenge

Eating in moderation and mindful eating have been one of the most successful tips in weight loss. The dietary portions and combination listed under 21 days challenge is absolutely a great approach in getting desired benefit of weight loss. Your food can continue a little more proportion of proteins than normal and a good complex carbohydrate option along with good fats and fibre that comes from the vegetable. The selection has to be done by adding as many varieties as possible and not by mixing everything in the same meal but throughout the day or week. Also this dietary approach clearly mention about eating your dinner early enough, which is a very basic concept of weight loss. Studies have proved that people who fasted for the day and had their largest meal at night had the least weight loss when compared to the people who ate during the day and fasted at night.

In summary, this diet can be followed by anyone who do not have a medical condition. If you are suffering from any health conditions, it is better to consult with a doctor or a certified nutritionist to understand the scope of this diet or make minor changes to suit your health needs.

