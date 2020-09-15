'How can our heroes be Mughals': UP CM Yogi Adityanath renames Agra museum

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced to name the under-construction Mughal museum in Agra after Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He made it clear that his government has always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with.

"How can our heroes be Mughals," the Chief Minister said as he pointed out that the very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem in people.

The move assumes significance in view of the tussle between the BJP and the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and efforts to link it with Maratha pride.

The Chief Minister directed to complete the remaining work in the Agra Smart City Project and asserted that this project is among the priorities of his government and should be taken up with the same urgency.

Adityanath said he was happy over Agra getting second ranking at the national level and first among other Smart Cities in Uttar Pradesh in a recent ranking survey.

He also asked to expedite the Metro and Airport projects of Agra and said that no project should suffer due to want of money and he would personally speak to the Centre if any requirement of money arises.

The Chief Minister said that the AMRUT and JNNURM schemes should also be given impetus.

Adityanath was apprised that out of a total 19 works under the Agra Smart City project, four have been completed while 15 are in progress. The timeline of every work is prepared and all these works will be completed by August 2021.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever