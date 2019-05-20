How did Peter Crouch bag model Abbey Clancy, Prince Harry wanted to know

football

They got married in 2011 and have three kids together - Johnny, one, Sophia, seven, and Liberty Rose, three

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch

England footballer Peter Crouch recently revealed how he was stumped when Prince Harry asked him how he managed to date his stunning wife Abbey Clancy. Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, the former Liverpool striker said Harry asked him: "How did you bag Abbey?"



Prince Harry

He replied: "That was pre-Meghan and I didn't know how to respond, but now I could come back to him with the same question!" Crouch added, recalling the bizarre incident. Peter, 38, and Abbey, 33, met in 2006 at a bar where she worked as a waitress. They got married in 2011 and have three kids together - Johnny, one, Sophia, seven, and Liberty Rose, three. Abbey is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

