How does Aly Raisman deal with mental stress? Smell of flowers

American gymnast Aly Raisman, 26, has been a prominent advocate for mental wellness, having openly shared her mental issues in the past and offering solutions on how to ease the stress of daily life.

In a recent social media post, the three-time Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast explained how flowers can be a huge stress-buster. "Focusing on smells can help me when I feel stressed. I love the smell of flowers that go on and turn into lemons. The smell of flowers brings me a sense of calm. These little things we do for ourselves can make a big difference in how we feel. You may not feel a sense of calm when you smell a flower and that's okay. Not everyone can identify what makes them feel calm. I was there at one point and it can be a lonely place. We're all unique," she wrote for her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

Raisman said that she enjoys gardening for this reason. "Gardening is my passion and a huge part of my wellness journey. I encourage others to discover the pleasure of gardening and the benefits of growing at home."

