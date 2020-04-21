How Dr. Allen's Device can be helpful during the Coronavirus pandemic!

Many men are suffering from troubling symptoms caused by benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or inflamed prostate. Fine Treatment's unique treatment with Dr. Allen's Device is immensely helpful during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) causes irritating symptoms, namely lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). This chronic disease is very common among men over 50 and its prevalence in aging men is higher than Diabetes and Asthma. Unfortunately, guidelines for urologists recommend treatment options for LUTS due to BPH in the form of drugs and operations that can cause or worsen sexual dysfunction, adding retrograde ejaculation and loss of libido.

A new article in Urology Journal: Association between Inflammation and Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, states that there is a positive association between prostate tissue inflammation and LUTS, and this adversely affects the outcome of BPH treatment, especially when using surgical intervention.

Today, it is very important to offer a BPH treatment, which works without visiting clinics and hospitals, and which minimizes the risk of getting COVID-19 from anyone.

Such treatment exists, as the USPTO-patented Thermobalancing therapy with Dr.Allen's Device have their efficacy and effectiveness confirmed by clinical controlled trials. Furthermore, Dr.Allen's Device is safe to use at home, without visiting doctors or hospitals. It reduces chronic pelvic pain and helps to treat BPH and prostate inflammation. Urologists-recommended BPH treatment is risky!

The guideline for urologists includes BPH drugs and minimally invasive surgery that may lead to new health problems. All surgical interventions are performed in hospitals. Furthermore, minimally invasive surgeries cause sexual problems that are responsible for depression in almost 25% of men undergoing surgery.

Medications, which are recommended for men with BPH, are risky. For instance, alpha-blockers relax the muscle of the prostate and bladder neck allowing urine to flow more easily. There are various names of these drugs, like Flomax, Tamsulosin, Terazosin, etc. All of them can develop retrograde ejaculation, fatigue, headache, dizziness and sexual dysfunction.

BPH hormonal drugs 5-alpha-reductase-inhibitors, such as Finasteride, Proscar, Avodart, should convert testosterone into dihydrotestosterone. These drugs are linked to irreversible side effects: erectile dysfunction, impotence, depression, testicle pain, and even diabetes.

Moreover, both groups of BPH drugs are ineffective in the long term, therefore they are often used together, as a combination therapy, which increases the risk of complications.

To get these BPH drugs men must contact doctors by visiting surgeries, clinics and hospitals. As COVID-19 coronavirus spreads from person to person, visiting the doctors is an undesirable hazard for aging men with BPH, as well as for medical staff personal

Use Dr.Allen's Device for BPH at home and stay away from COVID-19 Fine Treatment. https://finetreatment.com/ is a London and Oxford-based healthcare company, a manufacturer and distributor of wearable therapeutic Dr.Allen's Devices. The device is easy to get. The delivery of Dr.Allen's Device worldwide is guaranteed by Royal mail tracking services.

The clinical controlled study was conducted in 124 men with BPH and confirmed the effectiveness and safety of Dr.Allen's Device. Most unpleasant symptoms disappear within a few days or weeks, gradually improving symptoms of sexual dysfunction, improving potency and libido. Many scientific articles were published, https://finetreatment.com/thermobalancing-therapy-medical-scientific-data/.

The use of Dr.Allen's Device reduces the enlargement of the prostate naturally. Therefore, this therapy helps aging men with BPH avoid visits to clinics and hospitals protecting men from getting COVID-19, so that everyone can use the therapy without worrying to get about getting this severe Coronavirus.

