How Finn Wolfhard and the Losers Club returned to the Chapter 2

Fresh out of the success of Stranger Things 3 and after winning and scaring hearts in IT, Finn Wolfhard is back in IT Chapter Two. The film is based on the literary works of Stephen King. In Chapter Two, director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club—young and adult—to where it all began.

After filming and experiencing the runaway success of IT (2017) together, the teenage actors kept in touch. Wolfhard, who returns as Richie, recollects, "We'd heard rumours, mostly from each other, that they were going to bring us back. We later went for dinner with Andy and Barbara Muschietti [co-producer], and they confirmed that we would be a part of the second movie, without much specifics.

Then, one of us would see Andy, who'd mention a scene that we were going to be in, and word got around. We were piecing it together, until we got the official email. Our scenes are flashbacks that tell more about our characters, things that audiences don't know about, until Chapter Two. Of course, it was great being back together on the set. But it was cooler to tell a bigger story about that summer."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates