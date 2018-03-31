How Kareena Kapoor Khan became strong and flexible after pregnancy and lost 16 kilos

Kareena Kapoor's Pilates instructor Namrata Purohit on how the star shed 16 kilos to return to her svelte frame

Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed viewers by flaunting her svelte frame at a Singapore fashion event recently. However, walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra, the actor found herself battling criticism for having shed far too much weight than could have been appropriate. But the actor's fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, dismisses the suggestion that the actor has turned frail.

"The day we met, Kareena said she wants to be the fittest she has ever been," Purohit tells mid-day. "She came to me 45 days after her son, Taimur, was born. She did not have a particular body size that she wanted to achieve. Kareena only wanted to be fit and flexible again. She has lost 16 kilos since we first started working out," says Purohit, adding that the actor trained with her four times a week for an hour each day.

Kareena Kapoor has confessed her love for the fitness form, Pilates, with her graphic tees. Purohit says that the routine was essential since, after pregnancy, women can often lose control over their core muscles. "In Pilates, movement of the arms and legs are performed while keeping the core engaged. It was initially challenging for her to learn that, but she picked it up fast."

Kapoor's earnestness even earned her a special Pilates tee from Purohit. "I'm a tough one to please. The day she could co-ordinate every movement perfectly, I gave it to her." Purohit adds that given that Kapoor had to shed her pregnancy weight, her routine focused on cardiovascular training. As for her diet, the new mommy followed a nutritious meal plan, but was permitted cheat days too. "I don't believe in stringent dieting. Kareena is allowed to cheat whenever she wants."

