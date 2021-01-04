How Maria Sharapova became a businesswoman after a shoulder injury

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has revealed that she turned an entrepreneur thanks to an injury. In 2008, after winning the Australian Open, Sharapova had a tear in the tendon of her shoulder and was forced to undergo surgery. It was during her recovery that she got the idea of coming up with her candy brand, Sugarpova, which she launched in 2013.

Sharapova told the Second Life podcast: "At the time, I was working non-stop. I wanted to show everyone my level and I was playing great. The injury changed my plans and I can say with absolute certainty that that stop gave me a new perspective on the way of life and meant that I wanted to have something that I also felt a little bit mine. My company, my brand. These candies represented a memory I had brought to my friends in Russia from the United States."

