How Mumbai can get itself out of the jam around schools

Narrow lanes, big buses, woeful roads - and not to mention the Metro work - all combine to give residents who live around schools their worst nightmare

The scene outside Cathedral and John Connon School in the morning and evening is chaotic to say the least. Pics/Bipin Kokate

Taking one's child to and from school has become more about navigating the traffic nightmare outside education institutes these days. Thanks to the cramped nature of the city, its Metro and utility works and an ever-increasing number of vehicles, traffic woes are seeing parents and residents clashing almost every day. mid-day takes a closer look at this deep-rooted problem, kicking-off its series on parking woes outside schools with three South Mumbai institutions.

School buses have become targets of citizens' ire for their role in the congestion outside schools. In many parts of the city, local residents and schools are seen locked in argument over the congestion caused when schools begin or end for the day. That's when several school buses as well as private vehicles start collecting around the school.

mid-day presents a series of ground reports on situations outside select schools from across the city. A little digging and we find that other than the obvious space crunch, there is a need for schools to have a specific transport policy in order to avoid traffic chaos.

Indrani Malkani, who played a pivotal role in forming the School Bus transport safety policy, said, "The regulations are very clear in the policy which states that the most important aspect is encouraging the use of school buses which will allow swift movement of vehicles on the road.

The transport committees, which are mandatory at all schools, should look at fast movement of school buses so that regular traffic flow is not disturbed on the road. It would also be great if locals work together with schools. Currently, due to metro construction work, there are diversions of regular traffic movement at multiple locations which is why the flow of school-buses is also restricted."

