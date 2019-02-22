How to ace the Spanish abanico dance form

things-to-do

Ahead of her performance, flamenco exponent Shehzeen Cassum gives the lowdown on using the hand fan in the Spanish dance form

We are sitting inside a dance studio in Kalina, but as Shehzeen Cassum takes us through the history of flamenco and her own journey with the art form, it doesn't take us long to get transported to Andalusia in southern Spain where "flamenco is not just a dance, but a way of life".

The ambassador of the art form in India, she is the founder of the Shehzeen Cassum Flamenco Academy, and Namaste Flamenco initiative that aims to raise awareness about the dance through live performances. And this month, Cassum has been busy teaching her students the nuances of using the abanico or hand fan in flamenco. Tonight, she will perform at a Spanish cuisine restaurant in BKC.

But before she gives us the lowdown on using the prop, she talks some more about the vibrant, energetic art form, which is said to have arrived in Spain centuries ago, thanks to gypsies from Rajasthan, who migrated to the West.

"That's why flamenco has a similar sensibility as Indian classical music and dance," Cassum points out. "Throughout Andalusia, and especially in Seville, which is the flamenco capital of the world, there are several peñas [flamenco clubs] where professional artistes may walk in with a glass of sangria in their hand and leave having performed before an impromptu audience," says the artiste who spends four months in Spain every year, attending and performing at festivals.

The three pillars of the dance form, she explains, are cante (vocals), toque (the guitar) and baile (dance). Flamenco, in its authentic avatar, is always performed to live music. And before you get dancing, here's what your attire should look like.

The prep

Ruffled skirt or falda and blouse is the traditional costume for flamenco, and equally important are the shoes or zapatos, which are used to create foot percussion. Hair is usually worn in a low bun or ponytail, and accessorised with hair combs or pientas, and flowers. The earrings should ideally be hoops, tear drops or chandeliers.

Fanning glory

In one flick of her right wrist, Cassum opens the abanico above her head, and moves it in swirling motions, taking it behind her back and bringing it to the front, all while showcasing elegant turns, in sync with the music. "The art lies in opening and closing the fan effortlessly. You have to make it look easy, but that doesn't happen overnight."

Using the abanico as a prop is now a rite of passage while learning flamenco. But the hand fan became a part of the dance form only in the second half of the 19th century, having been imported from China, Japan and the Philippines. "As you grow more adept, you can change hands, throw it in the air and catch it," she adds.



Opening and closing the fan in a swift move is key; the peintas or hair combs

Flamenco, as showcased in Bollywood movies, is often assumed to be a singular style of dance. "But it is like an umbrella, where each spoke represents a palo, or personalised style," Cassum says, while busting another myth. "People think that flamenco dancers always have an intense look on their face. But it actually celebrates the full range of human emotions."

