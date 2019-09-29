How to plan your babymoon the right way

First, it was Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Rio de Janeiro, then was Prince William and Kate Middleton's trip to Aberdeen. Closer home, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra kick-started the trend when they set sail to Switzerland. Celebs like Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor quickly popularised the fad in quick succession, across luxurious European destinations in a succession. In case you're wondering what this latest trend now gaining prominence among Indian couples… it is the babymoon!

A concept which was earlier a vogue only in the west, babymoon is a vacation taken by expecting couples right before the baby arrives. Seen as a second honeymoon, it gives couples a chance to reconnect and explore their dynamics right before the new addition to the family arrives. While the idea may seem like a breeze, it is no easy feat to plan this promising getaway. Great care has to be taken to ensure that the trip is enjoyable for the group of two (and a half). Below are some points by Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder, Pickyourtrail to consider before planning a babymoon.

Timing is vital

It is recommended to plan your babymoon during the second trimester of your pregnancy (post 12 week). Flying before this period is not advisable as it may result in any pre-natal complications. Also, while planning great care has to be taken to consider your individual health and requirements and so, its best to check with your doctor before taking long flight trips.

Choose your destination pick

Once you have decided to go on a babymoon, there is a range of destination you can choose. The key, however, is to decide what personally excites you. Are you a beach person or a hill lover? Does the idea of a luxury resort thrill you, or are you fine with an inbound budget-friendly locale? Some international destinations that are now much sought for babymoon trips include Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bali, Ibiza, Seychelles and Santorini. Within India too, places like Goa, Munnar, Udaipur and Pondicherry are beginning to see seeing great demand among babymooners.

Consider offbeat activities

Whatever your destination choice is, soak up on the calm surroundings and treat yourselves to some spas and prenatal massages before those sleepless nights begin. Indulging in Instagram-worthy pregnancy photoshoots during your babymoon has become a must-do for babymooners. Other choices include going on walks to heritage sites, taking part in local culinary and artistic events. Activities like visiting nearby waterfalls and forests are a good way for couples to connect with nature. Destinations like Maldives even offer partners a chance to enjoy a range of offbeat activities like snorkelling and sunset cruises, which are safe for the expecting mother. So, with such a high demand for customised itineraries, many travel companies are helping the parents-to-be customize and plan their vacation to the minute details.

Some precautions

A good precaution to take would be to opt for travel insurance that covers medical help in case of emergency. Keep yourself hydrated and don’t forget those stretches and short walks to keep body aches at bay. Practical clothing is key and hence outfits and footwear must be chosen that are comfortable and easy on your feet. The last thing you want is to be dealing with shoe bites and uncomfortable clothing. Also make sure you plan convenient modes of transport for you in leg journeys. The last thing you want is to go on a bumpy ride to reach a destination. So, if you are really keen to celebrate before the arrival of your baby, there is no better way to do it than by going on a babymoon! So pack your bags and plan a trip right away.

