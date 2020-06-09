How to shop without a trial

Many of us have been guilty of saving ideas and Insta posts of outfits that we'd like to buy once the lockdown eases out. The bigger challenge right now though is to find the right style and fit since trials have become a strict no-no inside retail outlets. Celebrity stylist and wardrobe consultant Delna Nallaseth lists all that you need to know before you head out to shop in the new normal.

Shop as a necessity: As stylists, we always encourage our clients to experiment with their looks, and try out new styles and silhouettes. But given the circumstances, I would recommend that you stay safe. Dive into your existing wardrobe; pick a style you like and learn what works for your body type. Now is the time for introspection and beating fast-fashion by sticking to the basics. Find outfits that you have not worn in a while. Re-style and refurbish it as you can wear the same piece in different ways. Make shopping a necessity-based experience as opposed to a need-driven one.

Why shop: Identify the occasion you need to shop for. This will help you clear your mind and edit your choices.



Delna Nallaseth

Know your size: It is crucial to know your basic body measurements — chest, waist and hips — to figure out your size. Different fabrics sometimes mean that you need a different size based on the flow and stretch of the fabric. The same applies for your foot size; place your feet on a flat surface and measure from the tip of your toe to the end of your heel. Check the sizes you usually wear across brands and the styles. You might wear a 37 for an open-toed heel but might need a bigger size for a tapering closed shoe. This is going to be the year you educate yourself about your size and body.

Do your research: Spend an hour on research before stepping out. Check the complete collection on the website of the brand, store or designer you wish to shop from, and pre-pick outfits so you do not waste time at the store. This will also give you an idea if you need to visit the store or not, and help you spend as little time as possible interacting with others. Websites also mention size and fabric details, and even include videos of models wearing the outfits where you can see the flow of the fabric. You can determine the outfit's length by checking the measurements of the model, which are also often mentioned. If you've had apprehensions about online shopping in the past, now is the time to get over it as good websites are designed to share as much information as possible to help make the right choice. This will come equally handy for on-ground shopping.

Carry a measuring tape: This will allow you to measure garments to figure if they will fit you, and also avoid needing someone to measure you when in doubt. Once at the store, pick the size you normally buy to understand if it will fit your body. Ideally, you should be ready with the size information from your research on the brand's website. The intent is to keep your time at the store to a minimum. If you're sure of your measurements and know what fits you, buy it. If not, opt for an inch bigger. For example, if you measure 36 on the bust and a size S offers a 35 while M is 37, pick M as retail clothes have no alteration options or margins for a size up. Follow the above instructions while shopping for casuals.

No standard sizes: There is no standard sizing for clothes in India. Besides, international brands that retail here follow different region-specific standards. So, one size might not always fit you across brands.

