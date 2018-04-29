How to store jewellery to make it last

It is very essential to store your jewellery in a separate jewellery box or secured containers that will prevent your baubles from moving around and preventing them from getting scratched and broken



Representational picture

Be it fashion jewellery or precious silver and gold, taking care of how you store them can ensure they last long, suggest experts. Garima Singh, co-founder and CEO at blingvine.com and jewellery designer Pooja Vaswani, have given a few tips on how to take care of your jewellery pieces:

Clean your jewellery before storing: Sweat will change the colour of the pieces and make them look old. Therefore, it is very important that before storing, you wipe off all the sweat from the jewellery pieces and store it at concealed places. Ideally, store them in a jewellery box with multiple slots or store them separately in boxes they came in to avoid scratching.

Airtight box or zip locks: Store your jewellery in an airtight box or zip lock to preserve the polish for a longer time. Your precious pearl pieces should be stored in a cloth-lined jewellery box or wrapped a soft cloth to maintain the shine and quality of pearls.

Use anti-tarnish paper: While storing your fashion jewellery, it will be great if you wrap each piece in anti-tarnish paper or an eyeglass cloth. Anti-tarnish paper will maintain the shine of the jewellery.

Separation is necessary: Do not keep two different type of jewellery in one box. It is very essential to store your jewellery in a separate jewellery box or secured containers that will prevent your baubles from moving around and preventing them from getting scratched and broken.

Avoid wearing delicate jewellery while cooking, gymming, swimming, or any household chores. Stay away from extreme exposure to heat and light as gemstones like kunzite can fade or discolour.

Always put on your jewellery last when dressing. It should be done after the use of make-up, cosmetics, perfume and lotions to avoid damage to delicate items.

Clean your jewellery with warm water, mild liquid soap and soft brush in a glass bowl. Dry it thoroughly before storing it back. One could use a precious metal polishing cloth to remove tarnish.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever