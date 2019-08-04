How to work smmart

sunday-mid-day

No that's not a spelling mistake. That's the secret to success, a pep talk in Mumbai plans to reveal

The rules of entrepreneurship as we know, have been evolving every day. Creating an instant impact has become the need of the hour. Today, time is the most important resource and innovation the key to success. "Gone are the days of longer formats, long meetings and long hours. This is a time where there is a demand for efficiency. A high amount of synchronised efforts are required in a short period to create a shock in the system. And this shock is what we at Smmart called - Impact," says Pramod Prasad of The Radical Thinkers (a department of Smmart) explains.

The Smmart is a school for entrepreneurs where the key objective is to develop radical shifts in mindsets for entrepreneurs. How do they achieve this: With the help of workshops and pep talks that help in the overall development of the students. In August, they will be hosting a programme called Impact Multiplier which will cover topics such as the power of intentionality, the nine mantras behind creating and multiplying impact, maximisation tools, organisation and more such ideas that will enable you to build an impactful workforce. The section will be hosted by co-founder of Impact, Santosh Nair, who will also talk of inspirational real-life stories. Prasad adds, "An Impact Multiplier is one who generates value each time s/he communicates, generates results with his each action, presents every idea with a firm intention, knows how to remove all barriers coming in the path of productivity and lives many lives in just one life."

When: August 10, 10 am

Where: Terapanth Bhavan, Kandivali East

Entry: Rs 3,000

Call: 8451051500

