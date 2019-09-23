Howdy, Modi! Event: Twitterati reacts on Narendra Modi, Donald Trump sharing the stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the Howdy, Modi! event in Houston. Pic/Narendra Modi-Twitter

Texas: The Howdy, Modi! event was one of the most anticipated events for Indians all over the world. The event was deemed historic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was seen sharing the stage for the first time. Around 50,000 Indian Americans were seen attending the event where the prime minister was addressing issues such as the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan sponsoring terrorism and also said, “Abki baar, Trump sarkar,” in a bid to campaign for the US president’s re-election in the presidential elections next year.

Modi took to Twitter to show his gratitude to President Trump, calling his presence in the event a “watershed’ moment for the India-US relationship.

Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties.



Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community.

Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/iGHjT6Tp5a

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

He also shared a glimpse of the crowd that had gather for the event in Houston in a video.

Here is the answer to #HowdyModi... pic.twitter.com/SXytI29JXv

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

The twitterati too left no stones unturned in posting their reactions that saw highlights from the event, lauding his presence and his speech. One handle tweeted the pictures from the event, taking a dig at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Another one called the event a moment that canot be recreated.

Just got back from NRG Stadium. Every bone in my body hurts and brain refuses to work but what a week this has been culminating in event of the century #HowdyModi. What the world witnessed today was once in a lifetime event. This will be impossible to recreate again.

— Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) September 22, 2019

Hello @ImranKhanPTI, how are you feeling today? ð #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/O0tc7wTYde

— Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) September 23, 2019

Dear Prez @POTUS your face expression during #HowdyModi is "full of Gratitude". In your country actually we are guest but seems you are guest and we are host. Thank you very very much for your DIVINE PRESENCE.

— HASMUKH SUTHAR (@HASMUKH2100) September 23, 2019

Incredible! United States feels like one big happy family this Evening. Strangers smiling at each other in Times Square, New York, Evening walkers hugging at Millennium Park, Chicago, Techies celebrating at San Francisco, California . Hope it lasts :-)) #HowdyModi — Dhaval Patel (@dhaval241086) September 23, 2019

#HowdyModi

Not an event. It was a grand festival. SPECTACULAR is an understatement.! pic.twitter.com/qa6jiFZOJH — A.G.M.SWAMI (@agmswami) September 23, 2019

The magic one witnesses when the two largest democracies join hands.#HowdyModi #IndiaUSA pic.twitter.com/7jqqVm0Ty1 — Nagaraj Naidu IFS (@NagNaidu08) September 23, 2019

This is a historic day in world politics. #HowdyModi was unprecedented. It has gave a stronger message to world for building New India on world map, which will be optimised, stronger, prosperous, peaceful and boherhood country for all Nation.

ðð®ð³ð@narendramodi @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/hpkAWOqNLK — Prasenjit Acharjee (@PrasenjitAchaa) September 23, 2019

