Howdy, Modi! Event: Twitterati reacts on Narendra Modi, Donald Trump sharing the stage

Published: Sep 23, 2019, 11:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hereâs how the tweeple reacted on the just-concluded Howdy, Modi! event in Houston

Howdy, Modi! Event: Twitterati reacts on Narendra Modi, Donald Trump sharing the stage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the Howdy, Modi! event in Houston. Pic/Narendra Modi-Twitter

Texas: The Howdy, Modi! event was one of the most anticipated events for Indians all over the world. The event was deemed historic as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was seen sharing the stage for the first time. Around 50,000 Indian Americans were seen attending the event where the prime minister was addressing issues such as the abrogation of article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan sponsoring terrorism and also said, “Abki baar, Trump sarkar,” in a bid to campaign for the US president’s re-election in the presidential elections next year.

Modi took to Twitter to show his gratitude to President Trump, calling his presence in the event a “watershed’ moment for the India-US relationship.

He also shared a glimpse of the crowd that had gather for the event in Houston in a video. 

 

The twitterati too left no stones unturned in posting their reactions that saw highlights from the event, lauding his presence and his speech. One handle tweeted the pictures from the event, taking a dig at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in New York for the United Nations  General Assembly. Another one called the event a moment that canot be recreated. 

 

Tags

narendra modidonald trumphouston

