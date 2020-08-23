How's Vaani Kapoor celebrating her birthday this year?
"I would have definitely loved to make some plans with close friends but I start shooting for my films in September and October respectively, so I'm taking additional precaution and just staying at home," Vaani informed
Actress Vaani Kapoor turned 32 on Sunday. She says her birthdays are always incomplete without her parents Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor, and sister Nupur Chopra.
"My birthdays are always incomplete without my parents and my sister. They are my pillars of strength and have been a part of every important thing in my life. So, I will miss them terribly this year. I'm just happy that they are safe and healthy and at home. Hoping next year can be different, since it's been long that all of us have spent time together," Vaani said.
She will be connecting with her family through video calls on her birthday. "In a year such as this, one has to be content and grateful for the small moments of happiness and togetherness, and I'm blessed to have them in my life. My friends are also planning to get on a Zoom call, so we can cut the cake together. It will be fun, given the circumstances."
Vaani has two films lined up for shooting -- "BellBottom" opposite Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Kapoor's next co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She is expected to fly to Scotland soon to start shooting with Akshay for "BellBottom".
"These are sensitive times given the Covid-19 situation. So, I'm keeping it simple and cozy on my birthday this year which, honestly, is my way of spending birthdays. I would have definitely loved to make some plans with close friends but I start shooting for my films in September and October respectively, so I'm taking additional precaution and just staying at home," she informed.
Vaani recently wrapped her other upcoming film, "Shamshera", also starring Ranbir Kapoor. "Work is a blessing and I'm only grateful to have it in my life. I'm really looking forward to getting busy now because I have been at home since March. I look forward to being on a film set," she wrapped up.
Born on August 23, 1988, Vaani Kapoor, hails from a well-to-do family in New Delhi. She did her schooling at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Vaani's father is in the furniture export business and her mother is a teacher-turned marketing executive. In picture: A still from Vaani Kapoor's debut Shuddh Desi Romance. (All pictures/Vaani Kapoor's official Instagram account)
Vaani Kapoor made her debut in the year 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Her performance in the film earned her several awards and nominations, including the Best Female Debutante at an award function.
Before entering the film industry, Vaani Kapoor completed a bachelor's degree in tourism from Indira Gandhi National Open University (New Delhi) and worked as a marketing executive with leading hotel chains.
Vaani, who was signed by the Elite Model Management for modelling projects before venturing into Bollywood, said in an interview she said that modelling gave her the confidence to own up in front of the camera. "It did give me confidence," said Vaani Kapoor to IANS. In picture: Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Though Vaani Kapoor was closely associated with the glamour world, it never forced her to run after trends. She is not someone who follows trends blindly. Kapoor said at a fashion show, "I do tend to sometimes keep myself updated with whatever is trending but I don't really follow fashion trends. Just because it is in trend, it doesn't necessarily mean to be in my wardrobe."
Due to her looks, Vaani Kapoor was approached for modelling and ads. Soon after, Vaani Kapoor bagged a three-film deal with YRF.
Post Shuddh Desi Romance, in 2014, she ventured into the South Indian film industry with the Tamil and Telugu language romantic comedy Aaha Kalyanam, that proved to be a moderate box-office success but her portrayal of the lead female character was praised.
In 2016, Vaani appeared in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh. The film was set in Paris and showed the actress in a very glamorous role. Befikre also saw Aditya Chopra's return to direction.
Talking about working with Yash Raj Films, Vaani Kapoor said, "I have been fortunate enough to work with them so I would say yes they gave me wonderful opportunities. Every new project, every new team and everything teaches you with something which you haven't learnt or done before."
Vaani Kapoor, who is a complete fitness freak, upped her fitness game and showed off her slender and perfect body for Befikre.
Vaani Kapoor even did workshops for six months before she was signed for Befikre. The film raised a lot of eyebrows due to the steamy scenes between Vaani and Ranveer.
Very few know that Vaani Kapoor has even acted in a Television show. She was part of a mini-series called Specials@10. The episode she appeared in, Rajuben, was directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Vaani Kapoor was next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Though Vaani had little to do in the film, she made sure her song 'Ghoongru' grabbed all the right kind of attention.
Vaani Kapoor will be next seen sharing screen space with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera, the film which also stars Sanjay Dutt.
"As an actor, it is great to be working with a powerhouse of talent like Ranbir, an individual who I truly admire for his talent and whose movies I have always loved watching as an audience," Vaani said in a statement. The action-adventure film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will see Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from the heartland of India. The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films.
Vaani Kapoor has also been cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming Abhishek Kapoor directorial, which is pitched as a progressive love story. The film casts Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete. It is set in north India, and shooting is scheduled to begin in October.
Vaani Kapoor will also be seen in Bell Bottom, a thriller set in the 1980s and stars Akshay Kumar. The film also features Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.
Well, Vaani Kapoor certainly has a great lineup coming up. Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Vaani! In picture: Vaani Kapoor and popular casting agent Shanoo Sharma.
