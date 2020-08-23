How's Vaani Kapoor celebrating her birthday this year?

Actress Vaani Kapoor turned 32 on Sunday. She says her birthdays are always incomplete without her parents Shiv and Dimpy Kapoor, and sister Nupur Chopra.

"My birthdays are always incomplete without my parents and my sister. They are my pillars of strength and have been a part of every important thing in my life. So, I will miss them terribly this year. I'm just happy that they are safe and healthy and at home. Hoping next year can be different, since it's been long that all of us have spent time together," Vaani said.

She will be connecting with her family through video calls on her birthday. "In a year such as this, one has to be content and grateful for the small moments of happiness and togetherness, and I'm blessed to have them in my life. My friends are also planning to get on a Zoom call, so we can cut the cake together. It will be fun, given the circumstances."

Vaani has two films lined up for shooting -- "BellBottom" opposite Akshay Kumar, and Abhishek Kapoor's next co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She is expected to fly to Scotland soon to start shooting with Akshay for "BellBottom".

"These are sensitive times given the Covid-19 situation. So, I'm keeping it simple and cozy on my birthday this year which, honestly, is my way of spending birthdays. I would have definitely loved to make some plans with close friends but I start shooting for my films in September and October respectively, so I'm taking additional precaution and just staying at home," she informed.

Vaani recently wrapped her other upcoming film, "Shamshera", also starring Ranbir Kapoor. "Work is a blessing and I'm only grateful to have it in my life. I'm really looking forward to getting busy now because I have been at home since March. I look forward to being on a film set," she wrapped up.

