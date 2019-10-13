Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War crosses the 250-crore mark, a bona fide blockbuster!

War is a blockbuster and has grown hugely on its second Saturday (October 12) by collecting 11.80 crore (Hindi - 11.20 Cr and Tamil & Telugu - 0.60 Cr)! By doing so, the film zoomed past the Rs. 250-crore mark in India as the total collections now stand at a staggering Rs. 257.75 crore. Have a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet:

#War flies high yet again... Biz shows a big upturn on [second] Sat, making its journey to âÂÂ¹ 300 cr a surety... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 246.80 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: âÂÂ¹ 257.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2019

The film is expected to put up a big number today (October 13). Starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total collections of this action spectacle makes it a bona fide blockbuster at the box office!

Produced by YRF, War is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF's War made history as it collected Rs. 53.35 crore, the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! It also registered the highest 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crore GBOC (Gross Box-Office). Despite the arrival of Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's The Sky Is Pink in the cinemas, this Siddharth Anand directorial remained the first choice of the cine-goers.

Roshan now moves to the unkempt space again as he's strongly rumoured to star in the remake of Satte Pe Satta, a comedy about seven brothers and their impoverished lifestyles. Shroff embarks on another larger-than-life potboiler, Baaghi 3, where the action and the stakes would be higher. He also has the Rambo remake with Anand himself.

Baaghi 3 and Rambo are slated to release on March 6 and October 2, 2020, respectively. Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta is likely to release in the first half of 2021.

