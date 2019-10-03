Hrithik Roshan creates history once again with War

Hrithik Roshan is currently on a success high. Even while the actor has been celebrating the success of Super 30, there's already another thing for him to celebrate. Hrithik's recent release, War, opposite Tiger Shroff, has marked a record opening by raking in Rs 53.35 crore on day one at the box office. War has marked a record opening by collecting 51.60 crore on day one in Hindi, which is the biggest any Hindi film has ever collected so far.

While Hrithik Roshan has broken this record many times before, it still is a grand victory and is quite commendable. For instance, Hrithik's 2014 action film, Bang Bang, minted double digits at the box office on its first day. Previously, he created history with Krrish 3 in 2013, which collected a massive number on day one too.

Hrithik has been a gamechanger of sorts when it comes to good openers. His film Agneepath that released in 2012 also made a record for its time. The very first film with which Hrithik broke box office records was with his 2006 film Dhoom 2.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War has received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The unanimous reaction is that Hrithik looks incredible and acts flawlessly; Hrithik and Tiger's action sequences are stellar, too. It seems that audiences just can't keep their eyes off Hrithik in the film.

Hrithik Roshan has yet again proved his merit as an actor by delivering a power-packed performance in War. The actor has even got a thumbs up for his transformation, which he had undergone in just two months, from Anand Kumar of Super 30 to Kabir of War.

