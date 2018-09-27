Hrithik Roshan gifts this female fan three lipsticks. Here's why!

bollywood

On the occasion of Teacher's Day as the makers of Super 30 released the first posters of the film, Anamika Sharma went ahead and declared her love for Hrithik Roshan by creating a portrait of his Super 30 look with lipstick.

An elated fan of Hrithik Roshan, Patna based Anamika Sharma, took to social media to express her gratitude towards the kind gesture of the actor who sent across gifts to the fan after she showered her love on Hrithik with a unique painting. After she painted a picture of Hrithik with lipstick, the superstar returned the favour by gifting the female fan with three lipsticks.

On the occasion of Teacher's Day as the makers of Super 30 released the first posters of the film, Anamika went ahead and declared her love for Hrithik by creating a portrait of his Super 30 look with lipstick. The unique sketch featured Hrithik in his bearded look from Super 30 which soon spread on social media like wildfire.

" To the sexiest teacher with love " pic.twitter.com/4cIurFEJi2 — Anamika sharma (@Anamika7277) September 5, 2018

As the actor came across the unique gift, Hrithik Roshan thanked her on social media announcing a special surprise for her. The actor said, "Thank you for such a sweet gesture. Sending your way loads of love and a surprise. I hope it surprises you too (sic)."

On receiving the special surprise from the actor, an elated Anamika Sharma took to Twitter sharing a video showcasing the lipsticks gifted by Hrithik. Check it out:

The video showcases the delighted fan thanking Hrithik Roshan for the Matte lipsticks as she touts his gift to be a dream come true moment. She said, "Thank you so much for the gift, and the matte lipstick, this is the biggest gift of my life I was not expecting it at all. It has really boosted my confidence. Earlier I was a fan of Hrithik Roshan as an actor but now I am in love with the person he is."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is all set to play a Patna based math teacher as he steps into the shoes of math wizard Anand Kumar for his film Super 30.

