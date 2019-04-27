Hrithik Roshan: I have faced various challenges over the years

bollywood

As his fitness video goes viral, Hrithik Roshan charts his eight-month recovery from ankle injury

Hrithik Roshan

The past eight months have tested Hrithik Roshan's endurance as he recovered from a torn ligament in his right ankle and a thoracic slipped disc. The actor, who shared his journey from being frail to fit again on social media, says, "I have faced various challenges over the years, whether it was being a physically weak child or the multiple injuries that I have sustained during film shoots. However, my biggest challenge has been to ensure that I never give up."

Currently shooting for his next with Tiger Shroff, Roshan credits his signature workout regimen - Zero Momentum Rep (ZMR) - for giving him the strength to bounce back. Essentially a form of exercise that involves handling lighter weight with little to no momentum in the repetitions, ZMR has been incorporated in the HRX workout that has been designed by him.

"I'm not a doctor or a physiotherapist, so I train by exploring and listening to my body. The primal movements of the HRX workout help in improving strength and agility. When I tried doing the painful movement at a slow pace, I realised that my pain was almost negligent. With these slow movement exercises, I could lift more and my pain-free range improved eventually," explains the actor.

Having regained his agility, Roshan now works out twice a day with mornings dedicated to cardio, and evenings to weight and functional training. His Greek god looks may have made him the subject of adulation, but Roshan maintains that he has little fascination for six-pack abs. "As an actor, I can't retain a uniform physicality. Imbibing the physical aspects of a character is as important as understanding the emotional aspects. I turned skinny to play Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya (2003), and put on weight for Super 30 and Guzaarish (2010). I enjoy the process of getting into characters."

