Hrithik Roshan: It is time for a double celebration

Hrithik Roshan is riding high on the success of his latest film as it is shattering box office numbers. 2019 has been the year of Hrithik Roshan, first with Super 30, which was a box office success with critical acclaim, and now with War. The actor is overjoyed and is throwing a success party for both the blockbusters together as it was due because the actor was busy working on the promotions for his last outing.

War recently crossed the 300 crore mark at the box office and now the actor can finally rejoice in the success of his movies. When asked about the same, Hrithik shared, "A celebration from my side was due after Super 30 itself but there was no time to celebrate the success of the movie back then as I got into the next schedule and then promotions of WAR immediately. Now that War has also hit the Rs 300 cr milestone, it is time for a double celebration."

While Hrithik Roshan has broken this record many times before, it still is a grand victory and is quite commendable. For instance, Hrithik's 2014 action film, Bang Bang, minted double digits at the box office on its first day. Previously, he created history with Krrish 3 in 2013, which collected a massive number on day one too.

At a recent press conference, the actor was seen having the best of time with fans who had come to cheer for their favorite superstar. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War have received rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The unanimous reaction is that Hrithik looks incredible and acts flawlessly; Hrithik and Tiger's action sequences are stellar, too. In the film which is touted as the biggest action entertainer of the year, Hrithik plays the role of Kabir, an Army officer. He is pitted against Tiger Shroff in a massive showdown. The actor has been hailed for the drastic transformation for his character from Anand to Kabir.

Just very recently the actor pulled off a role that many were skeptical about. His performance in his Super 30, which released this July stole the hearts of the fans around the world where he imbibed the essence of Anand Kumar in the movie. The actor had to undergo major transformation for the role. Hrithik, who was also named as the most handsome man in the world portrayed the character, which brought about an entirely different personality- his de-glam Bihari man

Touted as the biggest action entertainer of India, War is produced by Yash Raj Films. The high-octane film released on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

