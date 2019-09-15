Hrithik Roshan opens up about the hook step of Ghunghroo

The world knows Hrithik Roshan for his dancing skills and acting prowess. The actor feels that showing ease when it comes to dancing is the most difficult thing to do. Hrithik opened up about his hook step in the Ghunghroo song saying that the step was extremely difficult even though the actor seems to have performed it effortlessly.

Hrithik Roshan shares, "Ease is the most difficult thing to achieve in dance when the step actually requires a lot of effort." Hrithik Roshan who is hailed as a dance icon not only in India but also across the globe has set a benchmark in the industry as his fans think of the actor as the god of dance.

Hrithik Roshan was seen last in the hugely successful Super 30 and is now being appreciated for his performance in the Ghunghroo song from his upcoming film War also starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The way Hrithik has danced in the song shows just how happy and excited he was to be dancing on the silver screen again.

Apart from the now popular song, Hrithik Roshan is all set to treat the audience with his action-packed role in War, which is all set to release soon.

