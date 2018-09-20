Hrithik Roshan shares first look of Sanjay Khan's autobiography

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shared the first look of veteran Bollywood actor and his former father-in-law Sanjay Khan's autobiography

Veteran Bollywood Actor Sanjay Khan's autobiography, "The Best Mistakes of My Life' is all set for its grand Diwali launch. The first look of the book was tweeted today by Hrithik Roshan and has a young and handsome Sanjay Khan on the cover.

Hrithik tweeted, "He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan's autobiography is going to be out soon. Here's the first look of his autobiography titled The Best Mistakes of My Life."

He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan's autobiography is going to be out soon. Here's the first look of his autobiography titled 'The Best Mistakes of My Life' https://t.co/5PwmB8pYzJ @TBMOMLbook #bestmistakes @penguinindia — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 20, 2018

The legendary actor's autobiography will present an honest and in-depth account of Sanjay Khan's life - his entry and career in the Hindi film industry, relationships and friendships, adventures and accidents.

The autobiography interestingly titled 'The Best Mistakes of My Life' has the actor-author at his candid best with a bare-all look at his journey in Bollywood and outside of it. From films to politics to his near-death accidents, Khan writes on all his life-changing moments

Sanjay Khan has acted in more than 40 films and produced and directed films like Chandi Sona, Kala Dhanda Gore Log and the television classic The Sword of Tipu Sultan.

He is the recipient of the 'National Citizen Award' twice, The 'Rajiv Gandhi Award for Excellence', the 'Gem of India Award for Excellence' among many other honors.

