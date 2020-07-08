Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 4: Superhero set for time travel?

Seven years since Krrish 3 (2013), Hrithik Roshan is gearing up to don the superhero cape again. Work on Krrish 4 had been put on hold when Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer last year, but now, the filmmaker has utilised the lockdown to develop a worthy script. In the fourth instalment, India's favourite superhero will apparently travel in time to bring back his scientist father Rohit Mehra, and his trusted extra-terrestrial friend, Jadoo.



While Roshan was exploring several concepts in the past months, a trade source reveals that the idea of intergalactic travel appealed to Hrithik. "As soon as they finalised the idea, Rakeshji began the pre-production work with Rajesh Roshan taking over the music department."



A still from Koi Mil Gaya

"Given the movie's ambitious theme, the director has entrusted Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies with the visual effects. He intends to introduce an army of super villains who will battle the hero and has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to each baddie," says the source.



Rakesh Roshan

Like the previous two outings, the fourth instalment will see Hrithik in a double role — as Krrish, and his father, Rohit Mehra. With Mehra's character shown as being killed in the earlier edition, the story will focus on the protagonist's efforts to bring his dad back from the dead. "Rohit is integral to the story as he is the only person who can contact Jadoo. Rakeshji has designed the script cleverly to incorporate the much loved alien from Koi Mil Gaya [2003]. While the cast is yet to be determined, Priyanka Chopra is not expected to reprise her role," says the source, adding that the sci-fi movie may go on floors in January 2021.

When mid-day reached out to Roshan to confirm the development, the filmmaker said, "We are still working on the script."

