Hrithik Roshan to start next schedule of Super 30

Hrithik Roshan in a still from Super 30

Hrithik Roshan who is currently shooting for his next film, ‘Super 30’ in Mumbai is all set to kickstart his next schedule this weekend. The actor is soon to wrap his Mumbai schedule as he is busy doing night shifts for the film. After wrapping up Mumbai schedule, Hrithik will kickstart the next schedule.

With Super 30, Hrithik is all set to play the character of Indian mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar.

The film has been creating immense buzz ever since the first look of Hrithik as Anand Kumar has broken the internet.

Hrithik is leaving no stone unturned to step into the shoe of his character a testimony of which has been witnessed through multiple onsets leaked images.

In the recently held GQ's Best Dressed party, Hrithik Roshan made an uber cool appearance by sporting the look of Super 30.

Hrithik has been slaying his beard look with his recent appearances and is setting major goals for all his fans.

