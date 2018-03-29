Hrithik Roshan urges children to be fearless

Hrithik Roshan is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, Super 30 where he is playing a math teacher



Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in a motivational video on his social media account urged children to be fearless and try something different. On the occasion of his elder son Hrehaan's birthday, Hrithik posted the message on Twitter that reads, "To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us, 'Darr se mat Darr' usse age bad, kuch alaag kar".

He also gave an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with six fingers. Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, "Super 30" where he is playing a math teacher.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever