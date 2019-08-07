Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passes away
Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, a noted filmmaker, passed away at the age of 93 in Mumbai.
Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, noted filmmaker J Om Prakash, passed away at the age of 93 in Mumbai. J Om Prakash passed away at 8 am on August 7, 2019. His funeral will be held at Pawan Hans Vile Parle, Mumbai, at 12:30 pm on August 7.
J Om Prakash was best known for directing films such as Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyon?, Apna Bana Lo, Apnapan, Aasha, Arpan, Aadmi Khilona Hai. He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, and many others.
Actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the news of his uncle's passing on Twitter. Here's what he tweeted:
Actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the news of his uncle's passing on Twitter.
Hrithik had shared a couple of images of himself with his grandfather, calling him his 'super teacher'. He had tweeted: "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."
#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019
Hrithik was extremely close to his grandfather. A source close to Hrithik had told mid-day, "Duggu is very close to his naana (but calls him deda) and always picked up stuff for him whenever he's travelling abroad."
Amitabh Bachchan arrives at J Om Prakash's residence in Juhu.
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra and other celebs rushed in to pay their respects to J Om Prakash at his residence in Mumbai. Big B also tweeted to offer his condolences and wrote, "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. [sic]"
Abhishek Bachchan at J Om Prakash's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Pictures/Yogen Shah
Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra came in to offer their last respects to J Om Prakash at his residence in Juhu. The filmmaker passed away at 8 am on August 7, 2019.
In picture: Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan at J Om Prakash's last rites.
Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan at her father J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Sussanne Khan also came in to pay her last respects to J Om Prakash at his last rites in Vile Parle. Sussanne came in with her sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.
In picture: Sussanne with Hrehaan Roshan at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Hrithik Roshan's sister Suniana Roshan was tearful as she bid adieu to her maternal grandfather J Om Prakash.
Recently, Hrithik Roshan had shared a couple of images of himself with his grandfather, J Om Prakash, calling him his 'super teacher'.
In picture: Hrithik Roshan with grandmother at J Om Prakash's last rites.
In picture: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and others J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
In picture: Abhishek Bachchan came in to offer his condolence to Hrithik Roshan and family at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Kunal Kapoor arrives to offer his condolence to Hrithik Roshan and family at J Om Prakash's last rites at a crematorium in Vile Parle.
Veteran actor Jeetendra also came in to pay his respects to filmmaker J Om Prakash at the Vile Parle crematorium.
Vicky Kaushal's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta also came in to offer his condolences at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Pahlaj Nihalani came in to offer his condolences at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Producer Madhu Mantena also came in to pay his last respects at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
