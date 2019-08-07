Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, passes away

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan's grandfather, J Om Prakash, a noted filmmaker, passed away at the age of 93 in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan with his grandfather J Om Prakash. Pic/Hrithik's Twitter account

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, noted filmmaker J Om Prakash, passed away at the age of 93 in Mumbai. J Om Prakash passed away at 8 am on August 7, 2019. His funeral will be held at Pawan Hans Vile Parle, Mumbai, at 12:30 pm on August 7.

J Om Prakash was best known for directing films such as Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyon?, Apna Bana Lo, Apnapan, Aasha, Arpan, Aadmi Khilona Hai. He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, and many others.

Actor Deepak Parashar confirmed the news of his uncle's passing on Twitter. Here's what he tweeted:

My dearest uncle “Mr J Om Prakash”passed away about an hour ago ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji “Mr Mohan Kumar “in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/rRuODYcQ2Z — Deepak Parashar (@dparasherdp) August 7, 2019

Hrithik had shared a couple of images of himself with his grandfather, calling him his 'super teacher'. He had tweeted: "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer."

#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. pic.twitter.com/TCw1qW3Bg0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2019

Hrithik was extremely close to his grandfather. A source close to Hrithik had told mid-day, "Duggu is very close to his naana (but calls him deda) and always picked up stuff for him whenever he's travelling abroad."



Amitabh Bachchan arrives at J Om Prakash's residence in Juhu.

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra and other celebs rushed in to pay their respects to J Om Prakash at his residence in Mumbai. Big B also tweeted to offer his condolences and wrote, "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. [sic]"



Abhishek Bachchan at J Om Prakash's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. Pictures/Yogen Shah

